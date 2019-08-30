Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy

Spontaneous non-stop entertainment featuring 100+ street performers from around the globe including escape-artists, sword-swallowers, musicians and magicians, plus a Family Fun Zone, a licensed beer garden, a Midway and local artisans.

Aug 30-Sep 2: Fri noon-10 pm, Sat 11 am-11 pm, Sun 11 am-10 pm, Mon 11 am-8 pm. Free admission, $5 donation encouraged. Toronto BuskerFest is the largest fundraiser for Epilepsy Toronto.