Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy

to Google Calendar - Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy - 2019-08-30 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy - 2019-08-30 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy - 2019-08-30 12:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy - 2019-08-30 12:00:00

Woodbine Park 1695 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G7

Spontaneous non-stop entertainment featuring 100+ street performers from around the globe including escape-artists, sword-swallowers, musicians and magicians, plus a Family Fun Zone, a licensed beer garden, a Midway and local artisans.

Aug 30-Sep 2: Fri noon-10 pm, Sat 11 am-11 pm, Sun 11 am-10 pm, Mon 11 am-8 pm. Free admission, $5 donation encouraged. Toronto BuskerFest is the largest fundraiser for Epilepsy Toronto.

Info

Woodbine Park 1695 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G7 View Map
All Ages, Outdoor
Festivals
416-526-8114
to Google Calendar - Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy - 2019-08-30 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy - 2019-08-30 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy - 2019-08-30 12:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy - 2019-08-30 12:00:00