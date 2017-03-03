Toronto International Bicycle Show

to Google Calendar - Toronto International Bicycle Show - 2017-03-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto International Bicycle Show - 2017-03-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto International Bicycle Show - 2017-03-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto International Bicycle Show - 2017-03-03 00:00:00

Better Living Centre 195 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario

Marketplace and manufacturers' showcase, BMX Jam competition, demos of pedal-assist bikes, Kids' Zone, info on bicycle clubs and bicycle tourism and more at this giant expo. Mar 3-5, Fri noon-9 pm, Sat 10 am-7 pm, Sun 10 am-6 pm. $15, srs/child (age 6-12) $10, free admission for children ages 5 and younger. Family/multi-day passes available.

Info

Better Living Centre 195 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario View Map

Community Events

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Toronto International Bicycle Show - 2017-03-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto International Bicycle Show - 2017-03-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto International Bicycle Show - 2017-03-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto International Bicycle Show - 2017-03-03 00:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print