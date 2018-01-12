The 60th annual Toronto International Boat Show returns, hosting over 550 exhibitors, 250 seminars, workshops, and more. Home to the world’s largest indoor lake, the 10-day event is filled with unique in-water attractions including boat rides, canoeing, kayaking, wakeboard and waterski shows. Jan 12-21, weekdays 11 am-8 pm, Sat 10 am-7 pm, Sun 10 am-6 pm. $20 & up.