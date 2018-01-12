Toronto International Boat Show
Enercare Centre 100 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3
The 60th annual Toronto International Boat Show returns, hosting over 550 exhibitors, 250 seminars, workshops, and more. Home to the world’s largest indoor lake, the 10-day event is filled with unique in-water attractions including boat rides, canoeing, kayaking, wakeboard and waterski shows. Jan 12-21, weekdays 11 am-8 pm, Sat 10 am-7 pm, Sun 10 am-6 pm. $20 & up.
