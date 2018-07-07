Toronto International Dance Festival

Albert Campbell Square 150 Borough, Toronto, Ontario M1P0B1

TIDF 2018 – The summer outdoor event is open to all kinds of dance, traditional or modern, for all age groups & of all races and cultures to showcase world dance forms. There will be workshops and dance seminars conducted by professional dance choreographers or instructors. 3-9 pm. Free.

www.ddshows.com/tidf-2018

Info
Albert Campbell Square 150 Borough, Toronto, Ontario M1P0B1
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events, Stage
Dance
416-788-6412
