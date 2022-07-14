Lula Music and Arts Centre, BIG on Bloor and TDot Batu invite global music fans to join them in launching the inaugural Toronto International Samba Reggae Festival, July 14-17. The 4-day festival, the first of its kind in Canada, will gather 100+ samba reggae drummers, including artists from across Canada, Brazil, the United States and Bermuda, to transform the streets of Toronto into Brazil’s Bahian Carnival!

The opening night takes place at Lula Lounge, a venue that has served Toronto communities providing a home to local & international salsa, jazz & global music for the past twenty years. The concert will feature leading figures in the international samba reggae movement including Mestre Memeu (leader of Olodum for more than twenty-five years), Adriana Portela (the first woman to lead an all female samba reggae ensemble, Banda Didá), Mateus Vidal (Olodum) and Marcos Costa (Ilê Aiyê) alongside local artists such as Tdot Batu and celebrated samba vocalist CIbele Iglesisas.

Thur July 14: Opening night concert – doors 7:30 pm, show 9 pm, LULA LOUNGE, $20 ADV

Fri July 15: After school dance lesson with Adriana Portela – A family-friendly workshop of all ages. Learn the basic steps to dance is Sunday’s parade at Big on Bloor! 3:30 PM, LULA LOUNGE – FREE

Sat July 16: Brazilian Percussion Parade & Concert – Follow the parade from Bloor and Dufferin to the Latin World Stage. 5:30 PM, BIG on Bloor Latin World Stage – FREE

Sun July 17: Rhythms and History of Bahia Brazilian Percussion – Community workshop led by Adriana Portela, Mestre Memeu & Dance Migration. 2 PM, BIG on Bloor Main Stage – FREE

Sun July 17: Drumming & dance parade with Dance Migration – Join in the parade at Dufferin and Bloor and dance your way to the Latin World stage. 5 PM BIG on Bloor – FREE