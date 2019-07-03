Toronto Island Walking Tours

Longtime residents Linda & Susan lead a 90-minute walking tour through the Toronto Island community. This 150-year old community of 700 people sits on the eastern end of the 563-acre Toronto island Park.

Jun 4-Sep 25. Scheduled tours are offered at 10 am on Tuesdays in June and on Wednesdays in July, August and September. Meet Linda and Susan at the white gazebo at the Ward's Island ferry dock when you get off the boat at Ward’s Island. $25 per person (does not include ferry fare). Pre-register.

facebook.com/torontoislandwalkingtours