Toronto Island Walking Tours

to Google Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-04 10:00:00

Ward's Island Ferry Docks white gazebo, Toronto, Ontario

Longtime residents Linda & Susan lead a 90-minute walking tour through the Toronto Island community. This 150-year old community of 700 people sits on the eastern end of the 563-acre Toronto island Park.  

Jun 4-Sep 25. Scheduled tours are offered at 10 am on Tuesdays in June and on Wednesdays in July, August and September. Meet Linda and Susan at the white gazebo at the Ward's Island ferry dock when you get off the boat at Ward’s Island. $25 per person (does not include ferry fare). Pre-register.

facebook.com/torontoislandwalkingtours

Info

Ward's Island Ferry Docks white gazebo, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-04 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-11 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-18 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto Island Walking Tours - 2019-06-25 10:00:00