Weekly concerts every Friday from 5-6 pm, live to air on Jazz.FM91. Performers include Ted Quinlan Quartet, the Don Thompson Trio, Jenie Thai, Joanna Majoko Quartet, OKAN, Alexander Brown Quartet, Joy Lapps Project, Kirk Macdonald Generations Quartet featuring Virginia MacDonald, and Donnybrook. July 3-August 28. Free. tojazz.com