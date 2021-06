Toronto Jazz Festival Summer Concert Series

2 people viewed this event.

Live-to-air series on Jazz.FM91. Fridays at 5 pm, Jul 2 to Sept 3. http://jazz.fm

July 2 | Shakura S’Aida

July 9 | Sammy Jackson Quintet

July 16 | Elmer Ferrer Group

July 23 | Shuffle Demons

July 30 | Jesse Ryan & Bridges

August 6 | Joe Sealy Quartet

August 13 | The Sweet Hots

August 20 | Rich Brown’s New Abeng Quartet

August 27 | Lorne Lofsky Quartet

September 3 | Jane Bunnett and Maqueque