Toronto Jewish Film Festival

The curated 2020 Online Festival program will screen 30+ films from around the world, including dramas, comedies, documentaries and shorts along with archival pieces, many of which will be International or Canadian premieres. May 30-Jun 7. Online all access pass $170 (until May 1), $200. Film line-up available May 4.

The second half of the Festival program will continue this Fall in theatres throughout the city.

The scheduled dates for the Fall Festival are October 22 – November 1. For more details, visit tjff.com.