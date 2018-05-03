The Toronto Jewish Film Festival (TJFF), a festival committed to presenting films with themes related to Jewish culture and identity, celebrates its 26th edition from May 3 to 13, 2018. The diverse lineup of features, shorts and documentaries from around the world, at six venues across the city. $8-$20, some free events, pass $190.

Visit tjff.com for full festival line-up.

Screenings at: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema (506 Bloor West); Royal Cinema (608 College); Innis Town Hall (2 Sussex), Spadina Theatre at Alliance Française (24 Spadina); Cineplex Empress Walk (5095 Yonge); Cineplex Varsity (55 Bloor West).