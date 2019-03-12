Toronto Kids Digital Festival

OCAD Open Space Gallery 49 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1V7

Toronto Kids Digital Festival (TKDF) is a new festival featuring digital art works geared towards child audiences. Come be part of a cutting-edge exhibition showcasing contemporary, interactive, and fun technology for kids, including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Robotics, Holograms, Video Games, plus more! We will offer STEM workshops daily. Mar 12-14, see website for schedule. $10-$65. eventbrite.ca/e/54833132375

Info

OCAD Open Space Gallery 49 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1V7
Kid-Friendly
Art
Festivals
