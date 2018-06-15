Toronto Lit Up: Queer/Play, Unholy and City Voices

The Toronto International Festival of Authors and Playwrights Guild of Canada invite you to celebrate the Toronto Lit Up release of QUEER/Play, An Anthology of Queer Women’s Performance and Plays; Unholy, a new play that looks at contemporary women in organized religions; and City Voices: A Book of Monologues by Toronto Artists. With guests Diane Flacks, Evalyn Parry, Carolyn Taylor and others. 5:30 pm. Free. Lakeside Terrace.

http://ifoa.org/events/toronto-lit-up-queerplay-unholy-and-city-voices