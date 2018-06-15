Toronto Lit Up: Queer/Play, Unholy and City Voices

Google Calendar - Toronto Lit Up: Queer/Play, Unholy and City Voices - 2018-06-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto Lit Up: Queer/Play, Unholy and City Voices - 2018-06-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto Lit Up: Queer/Play, Unholy and City Voices - 2018-06-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - Toronto Lit Up: Queer/Play, Unholy and City Voices - 2018-06-15 17:30:00

Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8

The Toronto International Festival of Authors and Playwrights Guild of Canada invite you to celebrate the Toronto Lit Up release of QUEER/Play, An Anthology of Queer Women’s Performance and Plays; Unholy, a new play that looks at contemporary women in organized religions; and City Voices: A Book of Monologues by Toronto Artists. With guests Diane Flacks, Evalyn Parry, Carolyn Taylor and others. 5:30 pm. Free. Lakeside Terrace.

http://ifoa.org/events/toronto-lit-up-queerplay-unholy-and-city-voices

Info
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8 View Map
Pride
Free
Books
416-973-4760
Google Calendar - Toronto Lit Up: Queer/Play, Unholy and City Voices - 2018-06-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto Lit Up: Queer/Play, Unholy and City Voices - 2018-06-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto Lit Up: Queer/Play, Unholy and City Voices - 2018-06-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - Toronto Lit Up: Queer/Play, Unholy and City Voices - 2018-06-15 17:30:00