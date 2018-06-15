Toronto Lit Up: Queer/Play, Unholy and City Voices
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
The Toronto International Festival of Authors and Playwrights Guild of Canada invite you to celebrate the Toronto Lit Up release of QUEER/Play, An Anthology of Queer Women’s Performance and Plays; Unholy, a new play that looks at contemporary women in organized religions; and City Voices: A Book of Monologues by Toronto Artists. With guests Diane Flacks, Evalyn Parry, Carolyn Taylor and others. 5:30 pm. Free. Lakeside Terrace.
http://ifoa.org/events/toronto-lit-up-queerplay-unholy-and-city-voices
