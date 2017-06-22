Toronto Lit Up: The Unpublished City

Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8

Launch for the collection by up-and-coming Toronto writers including Diana Biacora, David Bradford, Nicole Chin, Simone Dalton, Dalton Derkson, Doyali Islam, Laboni Islam, Ian Kamau, Adnan Khan, Shoilee Khan, Canisia Lubrin, Sofia Mostaghimi, Nadia Ragbar, Rudrapriya Rathore, Sanchari Sur, Katheryn Wabegijig, Phoebe Wang and Chuqiao Yang. 7:30 pm. Free. 

