The Toronto Maple Leafs Skate for Easter Seals Kids is happening on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Ford Performance Centre (formerly the MasterCard Centre). Skate participants fundraise and join the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice, where they get to skate alongside their favourite hockey heroes. All of the proceeds support kids in Ontario with physical disabilities. Noon. $250 minimum fundraising.

Register online at EasterSealsSkate.org // 416-421-8778 ext 311