Virtual concert with  rumpet soloist Andrew McCandless in a performance of Leopold Mozart’s trumpet concerto. Andrew will also perform the world premiere of David Bowser’s new Sonata for Unaccompanied Trumpet. Wolfgang Mozart’s Duos for Horns will be performed by Diane Doig and Neil Spaulding. Nov 21 at 7:30 pm. Free. Donations appreciated. Register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-mozart-players-november-concert-tickets-126307742859