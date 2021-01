The Mozart Project invites you to virtually attend the vocal master classes of the Toronto Mozart Vocal Competition. Hear a sensational roster of singers in a variety of Mozart repertoire with feedback and instruction.

Jan 29, 30 and 31. Free. Jan 29 https://youtu.be/nFUb8VADN9c

Jan 30 https://youtu.be/lwtioq7dHWI

Jan 31 https://youtu.be/cr3gdt9hX9s