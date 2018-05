Toronto Nepali Film Festival 2018

Toronto Nepali Film Festival announces its 9th annual festival to be held Saturday, May 19. This year it includes feature lengths, documentaries, animation, the avant garde, and shorts pertaining to Nepal or by Nepali filmmakers. Session A (1:30- 3:30 pm), Session B (4- 5:45 pm), Session C (6:30 - 8:30 pm). All the selected films for TNFF 2018 will have English subtitles. Session A: $10 Session B: $10, Session C: $10, Full Day Pass: $25, Gold Pass: $50.