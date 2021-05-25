Toronto Newcomer Day

NOW MagazineAll EventsToronto Newcomer Day

Neighbourhood Arts Network and the City of Toronto celebrates getting together to make newcomers feel at home, to celebrate their diversity and experiences they bring, and to recognize their extraordinary achievements. Online activities and entertainment with organizations including Doris McCarthy Gallery, imagineNATIVE, New York Foundation for the Arts’ Immigrant Artists Mentoring Program, and past recipients of Neighbourhood Arts Network’s newcomer artist awards. May 24-28. Free. https://neighbourhoodartsnetwork.org/programs/newcomer-week

 

2021-05-24 to
2021-05-28
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Community Events

