Toronto Newcomer Day

to Google Calendar - Toronto Newcomer Day - 2019-05-16 10:00:00

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Newcomer Day is an annual event hosted by the City of Toronto that welcomes newcomers, helps them understand and access a range of services and celebrates their contributions to the city. The event features a formal stage program with performances, a citizenship ceremony, tours of City Hall, a newcomer marketplace and an information fair. 10 am-3:30 pm. Free.

Info

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free
Community Events
416-392-8944
