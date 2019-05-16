Toronto Newcomer Day
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
Toronto Newcomer Day is an annual event hosted by the City of Toronto that welcomes newcomers, helps them understand and access a range of services and celebrates their contributions to the city. The event features a formal stage program with performances, a citizenship ceremony, tours of City Hall, a newcomer marketplace and an information fair. 10 am-3:30 pm. Free.
Info
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free
Community Events