Toronto Of The Future
Metro Hall 55 John, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3C6
Real estate and architecture showcase featuring 3D scale models, illustrations, renderings and virtual presentations of ideas for commercial, industrial and residential developments and urban infrastructure and transportation projects that will shape Canada’s most dynamic city in the years to come. Jun 26-30, Mon 9 am-4 pm, Tue-Thu 9 am-9 pm, Fri 9 am-5 pm. Free.
Free
