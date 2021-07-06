Toronto Outdoor Picture Show & Friends

A multi-week programme of film screenings celebrating community and cinema in the outdoors. Jul 31- Aug 2. The Birdcage (Jul 31), Monsoon Wedding (Aug 1) and Booksmart (Aug 2). Gates at 7 pm, screening at sundown. Advance tickets available Jul 15 at noon. A small number of additional tickets will be made available on each festival day at noon for that evening’s screening. Fort York, 100 Garrison. https://www.topictureshow.com

Screenings guest-curated by a who’s who of Toronto’s local film festivals and arts organizations, including Inside Out, Vector Festival, Toronto Palestine Film Festival, Regent Park Film Festival, Breakthroughs Film Festival, Goethe-Institut Toronto, Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, and more.

All public health protocols will be followed closely and groups of attendees will be physically spaced out to ensure a safe and enjoyable event.