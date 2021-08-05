COVID-19

Aug 5, 2021

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show & Friends

Summer of film screenings celebrating community and cinema in the outdoors. To Sept 6. Gates at 7 pm, screening at sundown. Free. A small number of additional tickets will be made available on each festival day at noon for that evening’s screening. Fort York, 100 Garrison. https://www.topictureshow.com

Screenings guest-curated by a who’s who of Toronto’s local film festivals and arts organizations, including Inside Out, Vector Festival, Toronto Palestine Film Festival, Regent Park Film Festival, Breakthroughs Film Festival, Goethe-Institut Toronto, Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, and more.

All public health protocols will be followed closely and groups of attendees will be physically spaced out to ensure a safe and enjoyable event.

Wednesday, August 11Lara

Friday, August 13Between Heaven And Earth

Sunday, August 15: Breakthroughs Film Festival Shorts Programme

Friday, August 20: Chutney Popcorn

Thursday, August 26Minari

Wednesday, September 1Big Night with short films Distant Cousins and I Like It Here

Thursday, September 2Dazed and Confused with short film Projections

Friday, September 3Brimstone & Glory with short film Bee Problem

Saturday, September 4Paris is Burning with short film Stage Name: Victoria

Sunday, September 5The Forty-Year-Old Version

Additional Details

Fort York

Date And Time
2021-08-05 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-09-06 @ 11:00 PM

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

Location Page

Fort York

Event Tags

