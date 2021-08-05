Toronto Outdoor Picture Show & Friends

- News
Summer of film screenings celebrating community and cinema in the outdoors. To Sept 6. Gates at 7 pm, screening at sundown. Free. A small number of additional tickets will be made available on each festival day at noon for that evening’s screening. Fort York, 100 Garrison. https://www.topictureshow.com
Screenings guest-curated by a who’s who of Toronto’s local film festivals and arts organizations, including Inside Out, Vector Festival, Toronto Palestine Film Festival, Regent Park Film Festival, Breakthroughs Film Festival, Goethe-Institut Toronto, Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, and more.
All public health protocols will be followed closely and groups of attendees will be physically spaced out to ensure a safe and enjoyable event.
Wednesday, August 11: Lara
Friday, August 13: Between Heaven And Earth
Sunday, August 15: Breakthroughs Film Festival Shorts Programme
Friday, August 20: Chutney Popcorn
Thursday, August 26: Minari
Wednesday, September 1: Big Night with short films Distant Cousins and I Like It Here
Thursday, September 2: Dazed and Confused with short film Projections
Friday, September 3: Brimstone & Glory with short film Bee Problem
Saturday, September 4: Paris is Burning with short film Stage Name: Victoria
Sunday, September 5: The Forty-Year-Old Version
Location - Fort York