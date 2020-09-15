Toronto Palestine Film Festival Online

The Toronto Palestine Film Festival is pleased to announce its lineup of films selected to screen at its 13th festival – which this year will be taking place online. The stories of Palestinians youth overcoming obstacles to achieve theirs dreams feature prominently among the diverse selection of feature and short films.
The festival also opens with the Canadian premiere of Between Heaven And Earth by Najwa Najjar, a modern-day road-trip drama inspired by several historical events.
When: September 23-29, 2020
Tickets and Program: www.tpff.ca
Price: $5 unwaged; $10 regular
Twitter:@TPFF #TPFF2020
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TorontoPalestineFilmFestival
The Toronto Palestine Film Festival (TPFF) is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization dedicated to bringing Palestinian cinema, music, cuisine and art to GTA audiences. TPFF was conceived in 2008 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Al-Nakba.
