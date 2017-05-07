Toronto Partners 15th Annual Hike For Hospice

Riverdale Park West 201 Winchester, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1B8

Outdoor, family event presented by Philip Aziz Centre/Emily's House & Hospice Toronto. Join us to support GTA hospice programs and services, event features a 5K hike in Riverdale Park, a 2K walk through historic Cabbagetown, live music by Danny Marks, kids' activities, a BBQ and more. Registration from 9:30 am, walk starts 11 am, to 1:30 pm. Free/donations. Pre-register.

