Toronto Partners 15th Annual Hike For Hospice

Outdoor, family event presented by Philip Aziz Centre/Emily's House & Hospice Toronto. Join us to support GTA hospice programs and services, event features a 5K hike in Riverdale Park, a 2K walk through historic Cabbagetown, live music by Danny Marks, kids' activities, a BBQ and more. Registration from 9:30 am, walk starts 11 am, to 1:30 pm. Free/donations. Pre-register.