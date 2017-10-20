Toronto Poetry Slam
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Toronto Poetry Project is partnering with the International Festival of Authors and the British Council in Canada to launch the Festival’s first Poetry Slam. This high-energy poetry concert will showcase some of the city’s most engaging spoken word artists. Featuring Deanna Rodgers and Dean Atta from London (UK). 7 pm. Free w/ RSVP. Part of IFOA 2017 from October 19-29.
