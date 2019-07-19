Toronto Public Art Strategy: Community Consultation

The City of Toronto is developing a new public art strategy aimed to establish a long-term vision for public art in the city. Artists across the GTA are reaching out to different communities to receive feedback on the current state of public art and what the future of public art looks like in Toronto. Join artist Hiba Abdallah to brainstorm and discuss what public art means to you and what version of it you'd like to see in your community 7-9 pm. Free.

akeshorearts.ca/public-art-consultation