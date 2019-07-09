Toronto Public Art Strategy: Community Conversation
St. Paul's Bloor Street Church 227 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1C8
The City of Toronto is developing a new 10-year public art strategy to renew its vision for and commitment to public art and plan for a Year of Public Art in 2021. Please join us for a public meeting to help shape the strategy's recommendations. Public art walking tour (optional) 6:30-7 pm, meeting 7-9 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.ca
Info
St. Paul's Bloor Street Church 227 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1C8 View Map
Free
Community Events