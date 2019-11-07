This year the Toronto Queer Film Festival commemorates 50 years of impolite and uncompromising queer defiance with its theme Stonewall 50. Includes feature films, shorts program and a symposium on the future of queer and trans media arts activism. Nov 7-10, see website for schedule. Pwyc. Screenings at AGO's Jackman Hall and OCAD U.

All TQFF events are “pay what you can” and are wheelchair accessible. All screenings will be closed-captioned and/or ASL-interpreted. Both of our locations will have a prearranged waiting area with seating for audience members who need it prior to the doors opening for every event. Both venues have gender neutral washrooms.