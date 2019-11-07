Toronto Queer Film Festival
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
This year the Toronto Queer Film Festival commemorates 50 years of impolite and uncompromising queer defiance with its theme Stonewall 50. Includes feature films, shorts program and a symposium on the future of queer and trans media arts activism. Nov 7-10, see website for schedule. Pwyc. Screenings at AGO's Jackman Hall and OCAD U.
facebook.com/torontoqueerfilmfest
All TQFF events are “pay what you can” and are wheelchair accessible. All screenings will be closed-captioned and/or ASL-interpreted. Both of our locations will have a prearranged waiting area with seating for audience members who need it prior to the doors opening for every event. Both venues have gender neutral washrooms.