The festival formerly known as Gay Play Day presents works by Toronto-based LGBTQ+ playwrights, including Steven Elliott Jackson, Lawrence Aronovitch, Sky Gilbert, Jade Walker, A.B. Neilly, Erika Reesor and others. Sep 27-28, Fri-Sat 7 and 9 pm, mat Sat 3 pm. $15.

torontoqueertheatrefestival.com