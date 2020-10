Rally and march to Support Six Nations Land Defenders at 1492 Land Back Lane. October 9 at 3 pm. Starts at Queen’s Park south lawn.

Featuring musician Lacey Hill (@musiclacey), along with speakers from 1492 Land Back Lane, No Pride in Policing, No More Silence, No One is Illegal – Toronto, and more. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.

facebook.com/events/3482398451820482