Fundraiser for Toronto Rape Crisis Centre / Multicultural Women Against Rape. Join us in raising funds: Create a team, join a team, sponsor a lane. Noon & 3 pm start times. Fundraising minimum $1,200/team of six. Pre-register: trccmwar.ca/fundraising/bowlathon

facebook.com/torontorapecrisiscentremulticulturalwomenagainstra/