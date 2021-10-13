Toronto Reel Asian Film Festival

Halloween

The Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival is an online showcase of contemporary Asian cinema and work from the Asian.

The Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival is an online showcase of contemporary Asian cinema and work from the Asian diaspora with a theme of Here For The Bigger Picture this year. Works include films and videos by East, South and Southeast Asian artists in Canada, the U.S., Asia and all over the world. Nov 10-19. In-person opening night film Islands by Martin Edralin, followed by an in-person Q&A with the director and cast members. (Nov 10 at 7:30 pm, Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 50 Bloor W) $9.49, limited number of reduced-price tickets at $4.49 for seniors, students, and un(der)waged people. On sale Oct 20. https://www.reelasian.com/

