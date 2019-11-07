Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival
Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
The 23rd edition of the festival that is a showcase of contemporary Asian cinema and work from the Asian diaspora. The festival features 10 days of galas, screenings, forums, workshops and parties. There will be art exhibitions, Wee Asian kids' screenings and activities, the Reel Asian Roundtable with multidisciplinary artists and more. Nov 7-15, see website for schedule and locations. Various prices, some free events.
