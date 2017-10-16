Toronto Reference Library Record Swap
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Join us on the 5th floor of the Toronto Reference Library to trade a record or two, or just talk vinyl with other like-minded enthusiasts. Check out the other areas of our music department including records, CDs, concert posters, band photos, books and scores. 6:30-8:30 pm. Free.
Note: This is a swap, not a sale, so bring records to trade but not sell. See website for more info.
Info
Free
Community Events