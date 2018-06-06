Toronto Remembers D-Day
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
The City of Toronto will commemorate the 74th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. The one-hour ceremony will begin at noon and members of the public are invited to join Canadian war veterans as well as members of Council. Noon-1 pm. Free.
The allied invasion of Normandy, France took place on June 6, 1944 during the Second World War. Approximately 14,000 Canadian soldiers took part in the invasion.
Info
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
