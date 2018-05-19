Toronto's Biggest Royal Wedding Viewing Party

Mirvish presents a free live screening of the royal wedding. Watch the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broadcast live on a big screen in the theatre named after Harry's mother. 5:30-8:30 am. Free, but tickets must be booked in advance. Go to mirvish.com to book your tickets.

Mirvish subscribers have priority access to tickets; remaining tickets will be made available to the general public on Wednesday, May 16 at 9 am.