Toronto Salsa Practice's 19th Anniversary
Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
The Toronto Salsa Practice is a friendly, weekly gathering bringing together salsa dancers from all over the GTA since January 2001. There are no lessons; all levels welcome and no partner is required.
The social is held every Saturday, from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Admission is $7.
facebook.com/TorontoSalsaPractice // info@torontosalsapractice.com
Trinity-St. Paul's Church 427 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
