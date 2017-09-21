Toronto Shorts International Film Festival
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
The 2017 Toronto Shorts International Film Festival lineup will feature a wide spectrum of short form content from around the world in genres ranging from animation, documentaries, dramas, comedy, sci-fi from experienced professionals to the finest student films. Sep 21-24, Thu-Sun 7 & 9 pm. $14, pass $40. In Jackman Hall.
Info
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4 View Map
Film
Festivals