Toronto Silent Film Festival
Various venues see website for info, Toronto, Ontario
Celebration of films where images and music do the talking. Films include Frank Urson's Chicago (1927), Arthur Berthelet's Sherlock Holmes (1916), and Sam Wood's Beyond The Rocks (1922). Live musical accompaniment by Ben Model, William O’Meara, Jordan Klapman and others. $15-$25. See website for a complete list of films, venues and schedule.
