Toronto Silent Film Festival

to Google Calendar - Toronto Silent Film Festival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto Silent Film Festival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto Silent Film Festival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto Silent Film Festival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00

Various venues see website for info, Toronto, Ontario

Celebration of films where images and music do the talking. Films include Frank Urson's Chicago (1927), Arthur Berthelet's Sherlock Holmes (1916), and Sam Wood's Beyond The Rocks (1922). Live musical accompaniment by Ben Model, William O’Meara, Jordan Klapman and others. $15-$25. See website for a complete list of films, venues and schedule.

Info

Various venues see website for info, Toronto, Ontario View Map

Film
Festivals

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Toronto Silent Film Festival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto Silent Film Festival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto Silent Film Festival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto Silent Film Festival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print