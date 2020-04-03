Toronto Silent Film Festival 2020
Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9
Opens with a new restoration of the Edward André Dupont's 1928 film Moulin Rouge. Mondays screening of 1919 film The Doll (presented with the Toronto Theatre Organ Society) takes place at Hope United Church, 240 Roncesvalles. All screenings feature live musical accompaniment. $14-$16.
torontosilentfilmfestival.com // torontosilentfilm@gmail.com
