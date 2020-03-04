Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1

The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival (TOsketchfest) returns for its 15th Anniversary, making it Toronto’s longest running comedy Festival. TOsketchfest will mark this milestone with 12 days of scripted, ensemble comedy from across North America. Performances by Herbeaver, the Lusty Mannequins, Twoson, Uber & Klonk, Jon Blair, Freak 'n da Beats, Tom Hearn, Sex T-Rex, Anesti Daniels and many more.

March 4-15, see website for schedule. Shows take place at Crow’s Theatre, the Theatre Centre and Comedy Bar.

#TOsketchfest20

