Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival
Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1
Huge showcase for live, scripted ensemble comedy featuring acts from across North America. Headliners include the Baroness Von Sketch show and The Beaverton, plus performances by Flo & Joan, Tony Ho, Vest of Friends, Death Ray Cabaret, Moniquea Marion, Fomosapiens, Ape Island, Fratwurst and many others. $16-$20, festival pass $80.
Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1
