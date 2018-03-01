Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival

Huge showcase for live, scripted ensemble comedy featuring Flo & Joan, TallBoyz II Men, Jon Blair, Kirsten Rasmussen, Hangry Mob, Sex T-Rex, Tom & Erica, the Lusty Mannequins and others. Shows include a remount of Fringe hit 32 Short Sketches About Bees, special presentation of Rapp Battlez 100, live album recording by the Williamson Playboys and more.

Mar 1-11, see website for schedule. $16-$20, festival pass $90. Theatre Centre (1115 Queen West) & Comedy Bar (945 Bloor West).