Toronto Smartphone Film Festival

TSFF 2021 Reimagined with international featured films and short film programs made by professionals and amateurs on your mobile film. $10, festival pass $25. June 25 to 27. http://www.smartphonefilm.ca.

 

2021-06-25 to
2021-06-27
 

Online Event
 

Festival or Fair
 

Film

