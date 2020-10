Toronto Solidarity Rally and Round Dance for Mi’kmaq Fishers at Dundas Square

Stand with Treaty 1752 and Mi’Kmaq Fishers! Join in condemning the racist attacks and acts of terrorist violence against Mi’Kmaq people. Oct 20 at 3:45 pm to 5 pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/399876011179375/

Meet at Dundas Square for an opening by Mi’kmaq Elder, Wanda Whitebird. More speakers to be announced soon.

Calling on drummers and dancers to attend.

COVID safety precautions will be in effect (masks and hand sanitizer provided).