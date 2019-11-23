Toronto Sound Festival

SPK Polish Combatants Hall 206 Beverley, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1Z3

Two-day event celebrating sound, music production, synthesis, electronic music and the community that makes it. The festival includes talks and workshops from industry professionals about music, synthesizers and sound design, and a concert with Hainbach, Korea Town Acid, plus ORO Records live set. Nov 23-24, Sat-Sun 11 am-5 pm (concert Sat 9 pm). $25-$120.

torontosoundfestival.com

Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-sound-festival-2019-tickets-72467990711

SPK Polish Combatants Hall 206 Beverley, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1Z3 View Map
