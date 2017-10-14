Toronto South African Film Festival
TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario
The not-for-profit festival, showcases a variety of South African themed films and documentaries. The Festival aims to shed light on South Africa’s rapidly maturing film and television industry and to raise funds for South African and Canadian children's’ educational charities. Oct 14 & 15. $15 single screening. gala 6 pm, Oct 14, $70, festival ticket $140.
