Toronto Spanish Film Festival
Northrop Frye Hall 73 Queen's Park Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1K7
Javier Fesser's Campeones, Rodrigo Sorogoyen's El Reino and more at this film fest presented by the Department of Spanish and Portuguese of the University of Toronto, and the Embassy of Spain in Canada. Films in Spanish with English subtitles. Runs Thursdays, Oct 10, 17, 24 & 31 at 6 pm. $8, stu $5. Room NF003.
Info
Northrop Frye Hall 73 Queen's Park Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1K7 View Map
Film
Festivals