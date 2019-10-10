Toronto Spanish Film Festival

Javier Fesser's Campeones, Rodrigo Sorogoyen's El Reino and more at this film fest presented by the Department of Spanish and Portuguese of the University of Toronto, and the Embassy of Spain in Canada. Films in Spanish with English subtitles. Runs Thursdays, Oct 10, 17, 24 & 31 at 6 pm. $8, stu $5. Room NF003.