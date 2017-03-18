Toronto Spring Festival: Year 4
Centre for Social Innovation 192 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2
Annual multidisciplinary arts and culture festival that brings people together to celebrate the coming of spring. Immersive celebration of arts and culture with exhibitions, tree house making, silent disco, musical journey, screenings, taste and aroma journey and more. Noon-midnight. $15, adv $12, free for kids under 12. facebook.com/TOspringfestival
